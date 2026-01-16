Four Students Swept Away While Swimming at Isakapalli Seashore in Nellore | Image: ANI

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh: Four students went missing while swimming in the sea at Isakapalli seashore in Allur Mandal during the Sankranthi festival in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, said officials.

All four were students of Gollapalli Ashram School in Allur Mandal.

According to officials, the students had come to their relatives' houses in Errapagunta village under Allur Panchayat for the festival celebrations. Later, they went to the nearby seashore for a casual swim, during which they were reportedly swept away by strong currents.

On receiving information about the incident, Marine Police and local fishermen rushed to the spot.

Fishermen immediately launched boats and began search operations in the sea, while police coordinated rescue efforts along the coastline.

Two of the students were later traced, while search operations are continuing to locate the remaining two, police said.

The students involved in the incident have been identified as Eega Ammulu (14), a Class 9 student from Buchireddypalem; Eega Bala Krishna (15), an Intermediate student from Buchireddypalem; Abhishek (16), an Intermediate student from BMR Colony, Isakapalli; and Gandhalla Sudheer (15), an Intermediate student from Chejerla.

Among them, the bodies of siblings Eega Bala Krishna and Eega Ammulu were recovered from the sea. Efforts are continuing to trace Abhishek and Gandhalla Sudheer, who remain missing, said Inspector Paparao.