Advertisement

Kanpur: In a heartbreaking incident, four women lost their lives after being hit by a speeding car while crossing GT Road near Maharajpur police station. The tragedy unfolded on Tuesday night, causing profound distress within the local community.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern Region), Shravan Kumar Singh, confirmed the tragic incident, providing details on the sequence of events. The victims, identified as Sarita (40), Poonam Pandey (40), Jyoti Tiwari alias Rupa (30), and Divya alias Chanchal (26), were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts to save them, they were declared dead upon arrival.

Advertisement

The driver of the car, whose actions led to the loss of lives, ran away right after the accident. The police are actively searching for the driver.

The case has been registered against the driver, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused.

Advertisement