Four-Year-Old Girl Molested By School Van Driver in Maharashtra's Badlapur, Accused Arrested

Badlapur, Maharashtra: A case of alleged molestation of a four-year-old girl by the van driver of a private English-medium school in Maharashtra's Badlapur has come to light. This has sparked serious concern over the safety of young children in schools.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police took swift action, arresting the accused van driver and seizing the school van.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the child did not return home at the scheduled time and arrived about an hour late. During questioning, the girl revealed that the driver had committed an inappropriate act. Angry residents also vandalized the school van.

The investigation revealed that the school van was operating with a private number plate, which is a violation of RTO (Regional Transport Office) rules.

