Free IAS Coaching By Chai Wale Baba At Mahakumbh Mela In Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Prayagraj has become the centre of attraction in Uttar Pradesh as the sangam city is hosting the majestic Mahakumbh 2025 that is witnessing a confluence of Hindu unity and its rich ancient tradition. During the Mahakumbh mela, the city is expected to witness over 40 crore devotees who are aspiring to experience once in a lifetime opportunity to witness the traditions of one of world's most ancient and scientific civilisation.

Not just for spiritual awakening, the city is becoming attraction for various other things with the ultimate goal of serving the humanity and society, including a joint for free IAS coaching.

Chai Wale Baba aka Dinesh Swaroop turns IAS coach for social service

"Chai Wale Baba," a tea seller turned ascetic from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been providing free coaching for civil services aspirants for the past 40 years without eating or speaking anything.

Known as Dinesh Swaroop Brahmachari, he has vowed to remain silent and abstain from food, surviving solely on ten cups of tea daily while guiding students through WhatsApp.

Speaking to ANI, Rajesh Singh, a civil service aspirant, said, "I have been associated with Maharaj Ji for almost four to five years now. We are his disciples. From time to time, he guides us whenever we need his assistance."

He further explained, "Language requires a medium, which can be written or oral, and no one calls it non-verbal.

Guruji is silent, but we understand through his gestures and WhatsApp messages. Regarding our queries, we can write them to him, and he responds in writing. We don't believe that the written medium is the best, but it serves its purpose."

"Baba offers free coaching for civil service aspirants and provides study notes to students via WhatsApp. He also addresses their questions through the messaging platform. When asked, Baba writes that his goal is to educate students and help them become officers. On the subject of his silence, he explains that it helps accumulate energy, which he uses for the welfare of the world," Singh told ANI.

World gathers in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh

Earlier, a French woman named Pascal, who is deeply fond of Hinduism and a devotee of Lord Shiva, arrived in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Pascal said that she knows the story behind the Kumbh Mela and she is very happy to be in Prayagraj, adding that this is a holy place to purify the soul. She stated that she is fond of Hinduism and Lord Shiva, and having come here, she met so many Yogis, Sadhus and Hindu people.

Pascal, a French woman who has come to attend Kumbh, said, “I am very happy to be here. I know the story of the Kumbh Mela... This is a holy place to purify the soul. I also get to meet so many yogis, Sadhus and Hindu people. I am fond of Hinduism and believe in Shiva...”

The Mahakumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Mahakumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, to take a holy dip believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation). The Mahakumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).