Free Travel for Students, Employment Drive, Private Job Exchange: DK Shivakumar's First Big Decisions as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: In a major political transition, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking a new era for the state.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked the formal commencement of his tenure as he accepted the mantle of leadership after former CM Siddaramaiah.

Alongside Shivakumar, senior leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. The event saw the induction of another 12 legislators into the Council of Ministers, signalling the formation of a new cabinet to steer the state's governance.

The newly inducted ministers include KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil.

Advertisement

Before taking the oath, Shivakumar sought the blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya, and following the ceremony, he bowed respectfully to the attendees.

The ceremony was attended by top Congress leadership, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal. Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, were also present.

Advertisement

Along with this, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointed senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad as the new president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), following the resignation of DK Shivakumar.

One of the highlights of the new cabinet is the induction of Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who expressed readiness to take up any responsibility assigned by the party high command.

"I have not been part of my father's (Siddaramaiah) government, so I don't know what differences will be there, but I am sure whatever the good work the previous government has done will continue it and will give a very honest and effective government to the people of Karnataka. I have not put any demands on the high command; whatever portfolio they allot, I'll be happy," he said.

In his first press interaction as Chief Minister, Shivakumar announced that free bus passes will be provided to all school and college students across Karnataka.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar said the decision was aimed at addressing concerns raised by students over limited access under earlier schemes.

"This is the youth era. Students were asking why there is a free bus just for girls. We are giving passes to all students - a free bus pass without any charge. A bus pass is free for all school and college students. This is the first decision by the DK Shivakumar cabinet. Students have to apply for this, will discuss this with the Transport Department," he said.

The Chief Minister also urged unemployed youth to register with the government, saying the administration would coordinate with companies to facilitate job opportunities.

Following the swearing-in, the government also undertook administrative changes, including appointing 1993-batch IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister to strengthen the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Congratulatory messages poured in, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring the Centre's cooperation with the new Karnataka government for public welfare.

"Congratulations to Shri DK Shivakumar Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka. Best wishes for his tenure. The Centre will work closely with the Karnataka Government for the welfare of the people," he said in a post on X.

Former CM Siddaramaiah also extended his congratulations to "comrade" Shivakumar and the new ministers.

"Congratulations to Comrade D.K. Shivakumar, who has taken oath as the new Chief Minister of the state, and to all the new ministers,"

Highlighting the work of his cabinet in the last three years, he expressed hope that the new administration would tread the same path forward.

"Over the past three years, I take great personal satisfaction in the honest efforts made to transform Karnataka into a land of peace, prosperity, and harmony, and to ensure justice, freedom, and security for every individual in the state. We have built a new model of development for Karnataka by implementing social justice alongside development programs that include guarantee schemes. I hope that in the coming days, the new Chief Minister and all the ministers will unite to lead Karnataka forward on this same path of development," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his congratulations and acknowledged the contributions of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The new administration underscored its commitment to fulfilling Congress party guarantees, which serve as the foundation for the government's developmental agenda.

Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said the Congress government would continue to focus on development-oriented and people-centric governance.

"Congress always believes in development. Congress always believes in pro-people policies. And we are trying to bring in transparency in the administration, and we will try to give people a friendly administration," he said.

Along with this, Karnataka Minister UT Khader expressed happiness at being inducted into the cabinet and said the new team would work collectively for the welfare of society.

"Now the new cabinet, under CM D.K. Shivakumar, has taken oath. I am happy to be a part of the cabinet and work as a team, taking the guidance and suggestions of our ex-CM and ex-Ministers. So that our teamwork will ultimately benefit the society, the state and country," he said.