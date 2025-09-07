French President Macron Holds Phone Call With PM Modi, To Visit India In February 2026

New Delhi: Amidst growing camaraderie between India and France, French President Emmanuel Macron is likely to visit India in February 2026. The visit, confirmed by the Prime Minister's Office, will see Macron participating in the AI Impact Summit, a flagship event hosted by the Indian government. During his visit, the French president will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership, which has been gaining momentum in recent years.

The stage for Macron's visit was set with a crucial telephone conversation between PM Modi and the French President on Saturday. During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on recent developments related to the conflict in Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India's consistent support for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Both leaders discussed the need for early restoration of peace and stability in the region.

The discussion between PM Modi and President Macron also touched upon the positive developments in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economic, defence, science, technology, and space. The two leaders positively assessed the progress made in these areas and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-France Strategic Partnership. It was highlighted during the conversation that the India-France partnership is guided by key roadmaps, including the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap, and the Defence Industrial Roadmap, which outline the strategic vision for the relationship between the two countries.

Following the telephonic conversation with the French President, Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, stated, “Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability.”

India's 2026 AI Summit

The AI Impact Summit, which French President Macron will participate in 2026, will be an important platform for discussing the latest developments and future directions in artificial intelligence. The summit will bring together global leaders, experts, and industry professionals to share insights and shape the future of AI. The experts suggested that India's hosting of the summit speaks volumes about its growing influence in the tech world.