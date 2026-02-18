French President Macron's Morning Run In Mumbai Conveys Good Message To Youth, Says MEA

Mumbai: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that French President Emmanuel Macron jogging at Marine Drive in Mumbai conveyed a positive message on health to youth.

"Mumbai hosts several marathons. And to have this sort of public exposure centred around health conveys a very good message to the youth of India and the youth across the world. I think that is the sentiment with which we should take this particular idea of President Macron jogging in Mumbai," the MEA spokesperson said in a media briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, French President Macron surprised the Mumbaikers by joining the rush of morning walkers in the city. The French President was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials.

The jog proceeded peacefully, with minimal disruption from the media and locals along the route. Wearing a navy blue T-shirt and black sunglasses, Macron decided not to disrupt his fitness routine despite being in a foreign country, ahead of a long day of diplomatic meetings.

In Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks on cooperation in the industrial, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies sectors. PM Modi said that ties between the two nations are for "global stability and progress."

In an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Held wide-ranging talks with President Macron in Mumbai. Today's meeting assumes significance because we have elevated the India-France relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. Ours is a partnership for global stability and progress. We discussed cooperation in industry, defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies. Our nations will also build strong networks between StartUps and MSMEs, facilitate student and researcher exchanges, and establish new joint innovation centres."

The French President and PM Modi jointly inaugurated the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.