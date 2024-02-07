Advertisement

New Delhi: India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been drawing attention from foreign leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron now expressing admiration for the technology during his recent visit. Macron was in awe of UPI when Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid for their tea using the digital payment method during a visit to a tea shop near Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

In his speech at the official banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, Macron recalled the experience, saying, “I wouldn’t forget the chai we shared together because this was a chai paid with UPI… this is innovation.” He also noted how Modi's payment confirmation appeared on the shop owner's phone, showcasing the efficiency of the UPI system.

Advertisement

Further during the banquet, Macron expressed his honour to be part of India's Republic Day function and underlined just how strong the relationship between India and France is. He highlighted the warmth of their meetings, describing them as friends meeting again with the freshness of new discovery.“such an important day” (India’s Republic Day function) and said India and France had a strong relationship. “We don’t seem to be able to stay apart. Our meetings have the warmth of friends meeting again, without losing the freshness of new discovery. You were in July in France and I am here in Delhi today,” Macron said.

France & World Wants UPI

France has shown a keen interest in adopting UPI from India. In July, during Modi's visit to France, it was announced that UPI would be used as a payment mechanism starting from the Eiffel Tower, allowing Indian tourists in France to make payments in rupees. The National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI) international arm also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with France’s Lyra Network to accept UPI and RuPay.

The appeal of UPI is not limited to France. Japan has expressed interest after a visit by Japanese Digital Minister Kona Taro, who witnessed the widespread use of UPI during his time in India. Following his return, Japan initiated discussions at a high-level meeting regarding the adoption of the UPI system. According to a top government official, "35-40 countries" are now considering adopting UPI, with active engagement from India. Last year, Japan publicly stated its consideration of joining the UPI system, joining other interested countries like Bhutan, Malaysia, UAE, Nepal, the UK, Russia, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea, and Bahrain.

Advertisement

The global interest in UPI reflects its success as a digital payment system, with various nations exploring its adoption to enhance their own financial infrastructure. The simplicity and effectiveness of UPI have left a lasting impression on leaders worldwide, turning it into a symbol of India's technological innovation in the realm of digital payments.