French Teacher Who Smothered Mom, Aunt To Death Sexually Assaulted 89 Teens Since 1967

New Delhi: As child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's case files has left open a wormhole of disturbing associations and implicating several high-profile individuals across the world, a BBC report claimed that an elderly French teacher has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of as many as 89 teenagers. Police reports indicate that the crimes span across multiple countries and dates back to the 1960s.

The accused, Jacques Leveugle, 79, now in custody in south-east France, was arrested in 2024 when he was visiting his brother around Grenoble, a city in south-eastern France. Leveugle was then living in Morocco. The crimes took place between 1967 and 2022. Leveugle was employed as a teacher or an assistant at holiday camps.

Police claimed that Leveugle could have been carrying out his sexual attacks in multiple countries other than France, like Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Niger, Algeria, the Philippines, India, Colombia, and even the French overseas territory of New Caledonia.

"He travelled to these different countries and in each of these places where he settled to provide tutoring and teach, he would meet young people and have sexual relations with them," police said.

The allegations came to life when his nephew found an USB drive that pointed out his "sexual relations" with minors aged 13 to 17. The USB allegedly contained “15 tomes of very dense material,” photographs and accounts of his "sexual relations" with minors.

The police said that according to some of the victims, Leveugle used to spend a lot of time helping them to learn foreign languages. While efforts are on the identify the victims, some of them are only listed in his journal by their first names.

Leveugle had even confessed to killing his mother in 1974 when she was in her terminal phase of cancer, and her aunt in 1992, smothering them with cushions. Leveugle reportedly asked his aunt to leave for Cévennes, which she was not willing to, and hence she decided to kill her.