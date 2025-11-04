Fresh Snow Blankets Gulmarg, Boosting Valley’s Tourism and Hope

New Delhi: The world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir wore a fresh white cloak on Tuesday as the season’s first significant snowfall blanketed the Afarwat and Main Bowl slopes, drawing cheers from tourists and locals alike.

The early winter spell, triggered by a Western Disturbance moving across Jammu and Kashmir, has brought renewed hope to the valley’s tourism sector, which has been reeling from a recent dip in footfall following the Pahalgam attack.

According to the Meteorological Department here, snowfall is expected to continue in the higher reaches until Wednesday, with light rain likely in the plains

“The weather will remain cloudy with intermittent rain and snow in the upper reaches. Light snowfall is also expected in Zojila and Doda,” said Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Director of the Meteorological Department.

“This system will subside by tomorrow evening, after which dry and cold conditions are expected to prevail,” he added.

The snowfall has come as a much-needed boost for tourism stakeholders in the Valley. Hoteliers, travel agents, and ski instructors in Gulmarg reported a surge in inquiries and bookings within hours of the snowfall images going viral on social media.

“This is the moment we were waiting for,” said Tariq Ahmad, a hotel manager in Gulmarg. “After the Pahalgam incident, there was a visible drop in tourist arrivals. But snow changes everything. It brings back the magic of Kashmir,”

“We’ve already received calls from tourists in Delhi, Mumbai and even Bengaluru,” said Bashir Lone, a ski instructor. “If the snow continues, we’re looking at a strong start to the ski season in the coming days.”

Gulmarg, known globally for its powdery slopes and Asia’s highest gondola, is expected to see a steady influx of tourists in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department has also stepped-up preparations to ensure safety and smooth operations during the winter season.

Beyond tourism, the snowfall has brought relief to the region’s farmers and horticulturists. The moisture is expected to benefit apple orchards, saffron fields and almond groves, helping stabilize soil conditions and replenish groundwater reserves.

“This early snow is a blessing for our land,” said Ghulam Nabi, a farmer from Tangmarg. “It cools the soil, strengthens the roots and sets the stage for a healthy spring bloom,”.

Environmentalists have also welcomed the development, noting that consistent snowfall is essential for glacier health and ecological balance in the fragile Himalayan belt.

“This is a positive sign after a prolonged dry spell,” said an official from the Forest Department. “Snowfall helps recharge streams, sustain biodiversity and maintain the region’s water cycle.”

Authorities, however, have urged caution as the travellers heading to higher altitudes have been advised to plan ahead, as slippery roads and brief traffic disruptions are expected in areas like Zojila, Pir Ki Gali and Sinthan Top.

Despite the advisory, the mood in Gulmarg and surrounding areas remains upbeat. Good number of tourists were seen enjoying in white valley, while locals lit kangris (fire-pot) and prepared for the long winter ahead.