Fresh Violence Erupts Along Imphal East-Kangpokpi Border, Gunfire Reported

Tensions flared once again in Manipur on Friday as fresh violence broke out along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, specifically in the Pukhao area.

According to initial reports, the incident began when a group of Meitei villagers allegedly attempted to enter a nearby hill area to collect firewood. The area is considered sensitive and lies along the faultline between valley and hill communities.

Suspected Kuki militants reportedly opened fire, discharging several live rounds towards the civilians. The sudden burst of gunfire triggered panic in the area, with locals fleeing to safer locations.

Visuals from the spot, captured shortly after the incident, show signs of fresh firing, though there is no immediate confirmation of casualties or injuries.

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Security forces have since rushed to the area and have been deployed in strength to bring the situation under control and prevent further escalation. The region remains tense, with authorities closely monitoring developments.

The situation in Manipur remains fragile with sporadic violence between Meitei and Kuki groups being reported despite heavy deployment of central and state forces over the past months.

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Further details are awaited.

Protest Against Census Turns Tense, 5 Injured

Meanwhile, people from across Manipur, under the banner of the Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), staged a protest against the ongoing Census process in the state. The demonstration took place at Ima Market in Imphal, where protesters voiced their opposition to the exercise.

The situation turned tense when police fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, in which five protesters were reportedly injured.

Naorem Wangamba, Assistant Secretary (Organisation) of the JFD, stated that the organisation is demanding a "Just and Fair Census" coupled with a transparent delimitation process. He emphasised the JFD's demand to defer the ongoing census until illegal immigrants are properly identified, using 1951 as the base cut-off year.

Wangamba warned that if the census proceeds without segregating illegal immigrants, there is a risk they could be legalised as bona fide Indian citizens, a move he claimed would violate both the truth and the Constitution.

Furthermore, he noted that the organisation had already submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister on December 15, 2025, urging the Centre to postpone the census in Manipur until illegal immigrants are detected and the state's ongoing conflict is resolved.

In line with these demands, the JFD has called for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to be updated before any census is conducted.

Earlier on March 6, the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organised a road march in Churachandpur in protest over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and other victims of the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Vungzagin Valte, the former BJP MLA from Thanlon, passed away on February 20th after succumbing to his injuries following a brutal assault by a mob during the ethnic violence in the state in May 2023.