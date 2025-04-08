From ₹50K to ₹65K: Bihar Hikes Salary for Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers; But Here's A Catch

Updated April 8th 2025, 18:02 IST
Patna: In a big move ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved a 30% hike in the salaries and allowances of individuals holding the rank of Minister of State and Deputy Minister, even though there are currently no such ministers in the state cabinet.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , and announced by Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth.
Though there are no Ministers of State or Deputy Ministers in the current Nitish Kumar cabinet, where all ministers hold cabinet rank, the hike will impact those holding equivalent positions, such as party whips, deputy chairpersons, and members of various state boards and commissions.
In one of the largest public sector hiring drives in recent times, the cabinet also gave its nod to the creation of more than 26,000 posts across departments, with a major focus on healthcare and education.
Health Department
Urdu Directorate
Education Sector
