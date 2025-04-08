From ₹50K to ₹65K: Bihar Hikes Salary for Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers; But Here's A Catch

Patna: In a big move ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved a 30% hike in the salaries and allowances of individuals holding the rank of Minister of State and Deputy Minister, even though there are currently no such ministers in the state cabinet.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar , and announced by Additional Chief Secretary S Siddharth.

Here’s What’s Changing

Monthly salary: Increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000

Local allowance: Hiked from ₹55,000 to ₹70,000

Daily allowance: Increased from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500

Hospitality allowance

For Minister of State rank: From ₹24,000 to ₹29,500

For Deputy Minister rank: From ₹23,500 to ₹29,000

Though there are no Ministers of State or Deputy Ministers in the current Nitish Kumar cabinet, where all ministers hold cabinet rank, the hike will impact those holding equivalent positions, such as party whips, deputy chairpersons, and members of various state boards and commissions.

Big Push for Government Hiring: Over 26,000 Posts Approved

In one of the largest public sector hiring drives in recent times, the cabinet also gave its nod to the creation of more than 26,000 posts across departments, with a major focus on healthcare and education.

Key Approvals

Health Department

Creation of three new directorates

Public Health Directorate

Health Services Directorate

Medical Education Directorate

20,016 new posts approved for these directorates.

Urdu Directorate

Approval for 3,306 translator posts to boost regional language outreach.

Education Sector