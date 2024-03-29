Updated March 29th, 2024 at 08:54 IST
From AI to Digital Payments: PM Modi's Candid Conversation with Bill Gates
“One of the themes that India brings to the table is that technology should be for everyone,” Gates told PM Modi during the interaction.
- India
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Billionaire investor and philanthropist Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in New Delhi.
According to news agency ANI, the interaction will be available today. A teaser of the interaction was released on March 28.
PM Modi posted about the interaction on his X handle.
“Don’t miss a very interesting discussion between @BillGates and me, to be streamed at 9 AM today. Our interaction covers a wide range of sectors like technology, healthcare, climate and more…” PM Modi posted.
The interaction comes in the midst of the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 08:48 IST
