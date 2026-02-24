From Baramati Crash To Jharkhand Air Ambulance Accident: Security Concerns Continue Haunt Redbird Amidst Deadly Tragedies

New Delhi: A charter aircraft operated by Redbird Flight Training Academy has once again come under scrutiny after an air ambulance flight reportedly crashed in Jharkhand on Monday night.

Around 7:30 PM, the plane lost contact with air traffic control after taking off from Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on its way to Delhi.

Seven persons were reportedly on board the aircraft, which was functioning as an air ambulance. They included the captain and co-pilot, a patient, a doctor, a paramedic, and two attendants. Before communication was lost, the aircraft reportedly made touch with the next station and transferred control, according to sources. Later, debris was discovered between the districts of Latehar and Garhwa.

According to officials, the plane might have fallen in a forest close to Karmatand hamlet in the Chatra district's Simaria police station area. Propellers and engine parts that were thought to be from the aircraft were found in the area.

“The aircraft is missing. The last wireless signal contact was at 7:30 PM in the Palamu/Garhwa area,” the Garhwa district administration said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed the crash and rescue operations are ongoing.

Cessna 172 Trainer Aircraft Forced Landing in Karnataka

Just two weeks earlier, another aircraft operated by Redbird was involved in an accident in Karnataka. While traveling from Kalaburagi to Belagavi, a Cessna 172 trainer aircraft that was over fifty years old forced a landing in a field close to Vijayapura.

The aircraft, registered as VT-EUC, was reportedly forced to land due to suspected fuel shortages. The distance between the crash scene and Belagavi airport was between 50-70 kilometers.

Although the aircraft was damaged and shattered into three pieces upon impact, the two individuals on board, a flying instructor and a student pilot were unharmed.

Based on the information that is currently accessible, the aircraft was produced in 1975. On May 23, 2023, it was registered with Redbird, and on September 20, 2023, it received an airworthiness certificate. The Airworthiness Review Certificate is good until August 3, 2026, having been issued on August 1, 2025.

The Pilot-in-Command had recorded 734 hours of flying experience. Assistant Flight Instructor Captain Kunal Malhotra and student pilot Goutham Sankar P R were the pilots involved. After undergoing medical testing, both were deemed safe.

Preliminary evaluations indicate that the pilots might not have sufficiently refueled prior to the flight. The event is anticipated to be investigated by the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Redbird hasn't made a formal announcement.

TECNAM P-Mentor Crash – Madhya Pradesh (December 2025)

On December 8, 2025, a TECNAM P-Mentor aircraft crashed close to Suktara Airfield in Madhya Pradesh, resulting in another accident that is currently under investigation.

While the trainee pilot sustained critical injuries, the pilot-in-command only had minor wounds. The incident is among the cases currently being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

Two TECNAM P2008 JC Crash Landings – Baramati (October 2023)

In October 2023, two different TECNAM P2008 JC airplanes crashed within a week near Baramati. The pilots were only slightly hurt in both events. Redbird's operations came under more scrutiny as a result of these consecutive mishaps.

Important evidence, including CCTV hard drives and SD cards, had been taken out before investigators arrived, according to the AAIB's preliminary findings. The bureau recommended action against Redbird for obstructing the investigation.

DGCA Suspension and Ongoing Scrutiny

Redbird's operations were temporarily suspended by the DGCA in response to the October 2023 events.

There are 48 aircraft in the academy's fleet. On July 23, 2020, the DGCA granted it approval as a Flying Training Organization, and this approval is good until July 22, 2030.