From Chennai To Silchar: Dr Ravi Kannan’s Mission To Provide Cancer Care For Poor

New Delhi: As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday, Republic TV caught an exclusive interview with Chennai-based surgeon Dr. Ravi Kannan, who has provided free or subsidised cancer treatment to over 70,000 impoverished patients and shelter, food, and jobs for caregivers.

At the peak of his career in premier cancer wards in Chennai, he left comfort in 2007 to move his family to rain-soaked Silchar, Assam, where cancer devastated the poor without hospitals. Kannan moved to the town to transform a struggling non-profit cancer hospital into a fortress of care with 200 beds. During his appearance on Republic TV's "Proud To Be Indian" segment, 2020 Padma Shri awardee Dr. Ravi Kannan shared what motivated him to walk on this noble path.

Kannan said, “True strength of the nation…lies in what is happening in different corners of the country…People say that I've done a great job. But the job was actually started by…citizens of the valley who joined together and formed a cancer society in as early as 1992. But there was no cancer centre in the region except for Guwahati and then…farmers, tradesmen, teachers, lawyers, engineers and a few doctors joined together. They sought support from local people and formed a cancer hospital and then Dr. Chinmoy Choudhury who was the director of the cancer hospital then visited a number of cancer centres to see how a cancer hospital has to be organised…He spent time with us in Chennai where I used to be at the Cancer Institute…He invited [me to Assam].”

Speaking on the progress that must be made towards improving the treatment for cancer in India, Kannan said, “Working together will actually change the situation in the long run…What we must always keep in mind is that ultimately, the only interest that should matter is the sick man's interest. No other interest should prevail as far as health care goes.”

Dr. Ravi Kannan received the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2023.