From Cleaners to Peons: Ratan Tata Leaves ₹3.5 Crore for Loyal Staff | Who Gets What

New Delhi: In a final act of generosity, late Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist and philanthropist, has left behind ₹3.5 crore for his loyal office staff, including cleaners, peons, and long-serving employees. Known for his humility and deep sense of gratitude, Tata’s bequest ensures that those who stood by him throughout his career receive their due recognition. As details of his will emerge, many are eager to know who gets what and how this heartwarming gesture reflects his lifelong commitment to people over profits.

Special Allocations for Longtime Staff

Ratan Tata’s will specifies that ₹1 lakh should be distributed to part-time helpers and car cleaners, acknowledging their contributions to his household. Reports suggest that Tata also instructed the executors of his will to set aside ₹15 lakh for domestic staff who had served him for seven years or more. This amount will be allocated proportionally based on their years of service, ensuring that those who dedicated their time to him are appropriately recognized.

Key Beneficiaries Among His Personal Staff

While the majority of Tata’s ₹3,800-crore estate has been entrusted to the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, several of his longest-serving staff members received special mentions in his will.

His longtime cook, Rajan Shaw, has been granted over ₹1 crore, which includes a loan waiver of ₹51 lakh. Tata’s butler, Subbaiah Konar, will receive ₹66 lakh, with a loan waiver of ₹36 lakh included. His secretary, Delnaz Gilder, has been left ₹10 lakh in recognition of her years of dedicated service.

Philanthropic Endeavors and Additional Bequests

Beyond financial allocations, Ratan Tata’s will reflects his deep commitment to social welfare. He directed that his wardrobe, which featured high-end brands like Brooks Brothers shirts, Hermes ties, Polo, Daks, and Brioni suits, be donated to NGOs for distribution to the underprivileged.

Further extending his generosity, he waived a ₹1 crore loan that had been extended to his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu, for his MBA at Cornell University. He also forgave several other loans, including a ₹18 lakh loan to his driver, Raju Leon, and a loan granted to one of his neighbors.

For the unversed, India mourned the loss of Ratan Tata, who passed away in October 2024. A visionary leader, Tata was instrumental in shaping India’s corporate sphere, steering the Tata Group to global prominence.

His contributions extended far beyond business, as he dedicated much of his life to philanthropy, innovation, and nation-building. His death marks the end of an era, leaving behind an enduring legacy of ethical leadership, social responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of others.