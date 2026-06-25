From Dying Water Body to Vibrant Green Oasis: LG Taranjit Sandhu Launches Urgent Revival of East Delhi’s Sanjay Lake

New Delhi: In a major push towards environmental restoration, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Sanjay Lake in East Delhi on Thursday to personally review the ongoing mission-mode rejuvenation of the 52-acre water body and its surrounding 165-acre protected forest.

The LG, who had earlier flagged the lake’s deteriorating condition marked by drying water levels, silt accumulation, and garbage/sewage inflow, directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to execute the revival project with urgency and coordination. During the on-site inspection, senior DDA officials, led by the Vice Chairman, briefed him on the phased action plan aimed at transforming the lake into a resilient, all-weather blue-green asset. Located strategically along National Highway-24 and flanked by residential colonies of Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Mayur Vihar Phase-II, Sanjay Lake serves as a vital green lung for East Delhi. The LG stressed the need to eliminate departmental silos, directing greater integration with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and exploring Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support for long-term park and lake management.

Immediate Actions and Ongoing Works

Taking note of the disrupted water supply, the Lieutenant Governor instructed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to expedite repairs of the pipeline supplying treated water from the Dallupura Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to ensure steady inflow and maintain optimal water levels.

On-ground interventions already underway include:

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--Continuous de-weeding and algae removal.

--Strengthening of embankment slopes using geo-textile technology to prevent erosion and excessive runoff.

--Repair of broken portions of the boundary wall.

Phased Revival Plan

The rejuvenation project is structured in clear phases with defined timelines:

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Works in Phase - I (proposed to be completed by August, 2026)

a) Channelization of stagnant water to water body at multiple stagnation point

b) Installation of bio-swales to protect walking pathways in low lying areas and improve water recharge

c) Repair of pathways and routine maintenance work.

d) Removal of lake bed grass

Works in Phase -II (proposed to be completed by May, 2027)

a) Increasing the scope of channelization of surrounding water and diverting it to water body

b) Increasing the bio-swales to protect pathways and avoiding stagnation of water.

c) Bio-remediation of water body to improve its physical and chemical characteristics.

d) Installation of Aerator / Fountains for improving dissolved oxygen and aesthetics.

Biodiversity Boost

To enrich ecological vitality, the LG directed the plantation of 5,000 native trees in the precinct. Originally planted with Eucalyptus in 1977-78 to stabilize poor soil, the area now supports healthier conditions suitable for a diverse mix of native species including Neem, Arjun, Papri, Ashoka, Pilkhan, and others already present at the site.

Reaffirming his commitment, LG Sandhu stated that restoring Sanjay Lake to its former glory is “non-negotiable.” He emphasized that these collective efforts, blending engineering solutions, ecological restoration, and community involvement, will create a clean, vibrant public space that strengthens Delhi’s environmental sustainability for future generations.