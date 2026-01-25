From Europe To France: World Wishes India On 77th Republic Day

New Delhi: Global leaders extended greetings to India on the even of the nation's 77th Republic Day, reaffirming strong bilateral ties with the country.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who has landed in India and has been invited as the Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day parade said that the two countries are “building mutual resilience” and showing a “fractured world” that there exists an option of dialogue.

“I’m so glad to be in India today. India and Europe have made a clear choice. The choice of strategic partnership, dialogue and openness. Leveraging our complementary strengths. And building mutual resilience. We are showing a fractured world that another way is possible,” von der Leyen said in a post on X.

The French Embassy shared snippets from 2024 when French President Emmanuel Macron was invited as Chief Guest, and shared greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

“Warm greetings to the people of India as they come together to celebrate 77th #RepublicDay! After being honoured as Chief Guest in 2024, France is delighted by the presence of EU leaders as Chief Guests this year, as we work towards a shared future of peace and prosperity,” the French Embassy of India posted on X.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

“We, the people of India, at home and overseas, are going to celebrate Republic Day with fervour. The auspicious occasion of Republic Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the status and direction of our country in the past, present, and future. The force of our freedom movement changed the status of our country on 15th August, 1947. India became Independent. We became the architects of our own national destiny. Since 26th January, 1950, we have been propelling our Republic towards our constitutional ideals,” the President said in her address.

"On that day, our Constitution was fully enforced. Bharat, the birthplace of democracy, was unshackled from the dominion system, and our democratic republic came into existence. Our Constitution is the foundational document of the largest republic in world history. The ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions," she continued.

In reaction to this address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the President has emphasised the uniqueness of our Constitution and has motivated every citizen to work towards realising the ideals of Viksit Bharat.