From Generics Hub To Innovation Powerhouse: The Modi Govt’s Initiatives Propel India Towards Pharma Evolution

New Delhi: The Indian pharmaceutical sector is undergoing a quiet transformation, with research and development moving from the periphery to the core of its growth strategy. From the reputation of the world's low-cost supplier of generic medicines, India's pharma sector is stepping into a new era of scientific ambition, while keeping the flow of manufacturing of generic medicines. The central government initiatives, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and increasing investment from private companies are driving this sector at a critical juncture of transformation.

The pharma experts have hailed the significant growth, outlining the bold vision to transform the nation from a ‘generics hub’ into an ‘innovation powerhouse’ within the next five years, with the help of the Union government.

The government’s flagship Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma‑MedTech (PRIP) programme will funnel funds to start‑ups, small and medium enterprises and established firms pursuing novel drug discovery, advanced manufacturing and digital health solutions. In parallel, the hospital‑finance scheme is strengthening the research ecosystem and broadening access to cutting‑edge therapies. The industry leaders also expressed optimism, saying that the global pharmaceutical sector is rapidly evolving and that value‑based innovation will be the key to future success.

India, with artificial intelligence, machine learning and sophisticated biologic platforms already being adopted, is positioning itself to move beyond cheap copies and become a creator of the next generation of life‑saving medicines. The analysts have predicted that if the momentum is sustained, India could soon rank among the top five innovators, reshaping its identity on the world stage.

Speaking at the 18th CPHI & PMEC India expo, Dr R Chandrashekhar, Joint Director of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), outlined a series of government initiatives designed to shift the industry’s focus from low‑cost generics to high‑value, innovative medicines. “India’s pharmaceutical sector is rapidly shifting from a generics-led foundation to an innovation-driven ecosystem, with growing emphasis on biosimilars, peptides, complex generics, and next-generation biologics. This transition is being accelerated by government and CDSCO reforms such as streamlined approvals, reduced regulatory layers, decriminalisation of non-serious offences, and the recommendation of R&D projects worth Rs 5,000 crore. The newly launched Hospital Finance scheme of Rs 1 lakh crore further strengthens the country’s R&D landscape. With these measures, India is well-positioned to evolve from being the pharmacy of the world to an innovation-led pharma nation over the next five years.”

The expo, described as South Asia’s largest pharmaceutical gathering, attracted more than 2000 exhibitors from over 120 countries and 50,000 visitors. Industry leaders used the platform to stress that India must move beyond its traditional ‘generics hub’ reputation. Yogesh Mudras, the MD of Informa Markets in India, said, "India's pharmaceutical sector has achieved remarkable growth, with exports doubling to USD 30 billion and nearly half of global life sciences leaders establishing operations here. We're witnessing a powerful transformation as India strengthens its footprint across traditional generics, complex formulations, biologics, and advanced therapies."

DG of the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Products of India, Anil Matai, too asserted that the country is already positioning itself as a true pharma powerhouse, outlining the importance of the growing role of AI and machine learning in accelerating drug discovery and clinical trials and noting that companies are now targeting complex generics, biosimilars, cell and gene therapies, and sophisticated drug‑delivery systems.