From KBC Fame to Prison: Why This Tehsildar Who Sat Opposite Amitabh Bachchan Is Now Behind Bars- Here’s What Went Wrong | Image: ANI

Sheopur: A woman tesildar who gained fame after participating in the television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was arrested for her alleged involvement in a flood relief scam that took place in Sheopur district, an official said.

The woman tehsildar, Amita Singh Tomar, was arrested from Gwalior district on Thursday, and she was accused of financial irregularity in the 2021 flood relief scam that happened in Baroda tehsil of Sheopur district. She was produced before the court in Sheopur and subsequently lodged in a jail in neighbouring Shivpuri district.

Sheopur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudheer Agarwal said, "There was a case of irregularity in the distribution of flood relief funds that occurred earlier here, and the investigation was being conducted by the SDOP Baroda. The then Tehsildar (Amita Singh Tomar) was also named as an accused in the case, and the allegations against her were found substantial during the inquiry. Following which, information regarding her arrest was first conveyed to senior officials."

"Tomar was absent from her duty, and subsequently, a team gathered information about her and, after collecting necessary information, she was arrested from the Gwalior district. Following the arrest, she was produced before the court, which then lodged into the women's jail in Shivpuri," SP Agarwal said.

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According to information, Tomar also approached the High Court and the Supreme Court, seeking anticipatory bail from the High Court, but her pleas were rejected.

The scam amounting to approximately Rs 2.5 crore was perpetrated by transferring these relief funds into fraudulent bank accounts. Following the detection of irregularities during an audit, the police investigated and identified a total of 110 accused individuals, including one Tehsildar and 25 Patwaris. The tehsildar and 22 Patwaris have been arrested in connection with this case so far.

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