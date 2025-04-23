From Lal Chowk to Pulwama: Kashmir Leads India’s Protest Against Pakistan-Backed Terror

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the horrific terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, a powerful wave of nationalist protests has erupted across Jammu and Kashmir, uniting citizens in grief, anger, and a resolute stand against Pakistan -backed terrorism.

From the symbolic heart of Srinagar—Lal Chowk—to the conflict-scarred streets of Pulwama, Kashmiris have come out in large numbers to condemn the violence and mourn the innocent lives lost.

The Valley, often portrayed through the lens of conflict and division, has instead presented a unified front—leading India’s protest against terror with raw emotion and unwavering clarity.

Besides Pulwama and Lal Chowk, members of the local traders' association gathered in Kangan, Ganderbal district, holding placards that read “Stop Innocent Killings” and chanting slogans demanding justice. The demonstration followed the recent attack in Pahalgam, which left the region reeling in shock.

“This is mourning. All of Kashmir is mourning the death of humanity,” said one protester in Srinagar outside the Police Control Room. “We love tourists. They are our life. If a bullet hits them, it strikes our hearts. This attack has shattered our souls. This is not just murder—it is the murder of humanity, and we will not forgive it.”

Protesters also demanded strong and immediate action from the government. “We respect the police; we are with them. But the government must act. This is a time to fight this war together,” said another local voice, urging unity against terrorism.

The sentiments echoed in the plains of Jammu, where members of various Hindu organisations and BJP leaders also staged demonstrations. In a fiery protest led by the Dogra Front, citizens marched through the streets carrying the Indian flag and shouting slogans like “Pakistan Haye Haye,” “Chup Na Baitho,” and “Pakistan Pe Hamla Karo.”

The attack in Pahalgam has served as a brutal reminder of the continued threat posed by cross-border terrorism. But it has also ignited a striking sense of unity—from traders and common citizens in Kashmir to political groups in Jammu—sending a loud and clear message: the people of India, especially those in the Valley, will not be silent in the face of terror.