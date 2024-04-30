Advertisement

New Delhi: The manufacturing licence of 14 Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy products has been suspended, according to an order issued by the Uttarakhand drug licensing authority. The order was issued earlier this month taking cognisance of complaints about misleading advertisements of these products by the firm in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act and the Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

The firm did not provide the information sought from it regarding the products and the explanation offered by it in its defence was not satisfactory, the authority said in its order. Divya Pharmacy products whose manufacturing licence has been suspended include Swasari Gold, Swasari Vati, Bronchom, Swasari Pravahi, Swasari Avaleha, Mukta Vati Extra Power, Lipidom, BP Grit, Madhugrit and Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, according to the order.

List of 14 Patanjali Items Facing Action In Misleading Ads Case

Drishti Eye drop Swasari Gold Swasari Vati Bronchom Swasari Pravahi Swasari Avaleh Mukta Vati Extra Power Lipidom Bp Grit Madhugrit Madhunashini Vati Extra Power Livamrit Advance Livogrit Eyegrit Gold

Apology For Misleading Ads

On April 24, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna took out another advertisement in newspapers issuing a second public apology for failing to adhere to the Supreme Court's orders regarding misleading advertisements against Patanjali Ayurved. Their apology was notably larger, likely in response to the court's previous scrutiny of the size of their initial apology compared to the advertisements for their products.

Patanjali Ayurved founders Baba Ramdev and managing director Acharya Balkrishna's new “unconditional public apology" in newspapers on April 24 stated, “In wake of on going matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

Patanjali vs IMA: What Has Happened so Far

Under the oversight of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, the court scrutinises the allegations raised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali. One of the primary allegations against Patanjali is the promotion of products claiming to cure diseases like COVID-19 without scientific substantiation. The company has been accused of defaming modern medicine and the national COVID-19 vaccination effort, which has been labelled a 'smear campaign'.

During the hearing on April 16, Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed dissatisfaction with the apologies offered by Patanjali Ayurved's founders, Ramdev and Balkrishna. The justices remarked that the apologies seemed coerced rather than genuine, reflecting the court's firm stance on the matter. This case underscores the significant ramifications of health product advertisements that make misleading claims about curing diseases without scientific evidence.

This practice is deemed to violate the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, of 1954, which prohibits the advertising of products with magical or miraculous properties purporting to cure diseases and disorders. The Act stipulates penalties including imprisonment for up to one year, fines, or both.

In November 2023, the court escalated its involvement by ordering Patanjali to immediately cease all misleading advertisements and impose a penalty of ₹1 crore. The court has repeatedly cautioned the company against making baseless health claims in its advertisements and has emphasized the seriousness of the issue.

In February 2024, the court dismissed Patanjali's apology affidavit, deeming it insufficient and merely superficial.