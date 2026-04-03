From Muri Ghonto to Chingri Malai Curry: TMC Serves ‘Menu Politics’ to Amit Shah Ahead of 15-Day West Bengal Visit

West Bengal: The conflict between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken a decidedly local and flavorful turn as the political heat in poll-bound West Bengal intensifies. With food at the center of the story, what started out as a campaign statement has now turned into a cultural and political confrontation.

A political visit, served with a side of sarcasm

Days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP would seek to restrict Bengali food habits, the TMC intensified its attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of his 15-day visit to the state.

The party responded to Shah's statement on X with a sarcastic greeting, saying, "Amit Shah has announced his decision to spend 15 days in Bengal. Good. Bengal welcomes tourists with open arms. Stay for as long as you like. And do not miss out on some of our finest delicacies."

It followed this up with a carefully curated food list, adding, "We highly recommend: Muri Ghonto, Pabda Macher Jhal, Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malai Curry, Bhetki Paturi, Kosha Mangsho. Have a pleasant stay!" The post was accompanied by an image of a lavish Bengali platter, turning the political exchange into a cultural statement.

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15 days in Bengal, high stakes for BJP

Shah’s extended stay underlines the significance the BJP is placing on the upcoming elections. He stated that he would stay in the state for 15 days during the campaign and would have numerous chances to interact with people while traveling with Suvendu Adhikari to submit a nomination from Bhabanipur.

The BJP, which became the main opposition after winning 77 seats in the 2021 elections, wants to overthrow Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power since 2011. There will be two voting stages on April 23 and 29, and the results will be tallied on May 4.

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Why food suddenly became political

A broader political dispute about eating habits and livelihoods is at the center of this conversation. Mamata Banerjee had previously denounced what she called a BJP-backed campaign against non-vegetarian eating habits, attributing it to a Bihar government directive governing the open selling of meat.

Addressing a rally, she said, “I came across a report about the Bihar deputy chief minister asserting that fish and meat cannot be sold in the open market. This is anti-people and condemnable. Can everyone sell meat and fish in shopping malls? What will happen to the majority of fish and meat sellers on the road? What about their livelihood? Such politics is deplorable.”