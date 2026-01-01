From Near-Defeat Of Naxalism To Cyber Security Push: List Of Home Ministry Major Milestones In 2025

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday released its Year-End Review for 2025, terming the year a decisive phase in India's internal security journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Safe, Secure and Viksit Bharat. Guided by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the ministry reported significant gains across counter-terrorism, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), cyber security, criminal justice reforms, border management and disaster response.

According to the review, the government is on track to make India free from Left-Wing Extremism by March 31, 2026. A series of large-scale operations across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and adjoining regions led to the neutralisation of over 300 LWE cadres in 2025, the highest ever in a single year. Security forces carried out landmark operations such as the Karreguttalu Hills action and Operation Black Forest, which dismantled key Maoist leadership structures and triggered large-scale surrenders.

The MHA said the number of most-affected LWE districts has now reduced to just three, reflecting the impact of a multi-pronged strategy combining security operations, development initiatives and rehabilitation policies. Cultural and social outreach programmes like Bastar Pandum, Bastar Olympics and Bastar Dussehra were also highlighted as symbols of peace and confidence returning to once-affected tribal regions.

‘Zero Tolerance’For Terror

On counter-terrorism, the ministry underlined India's "zero tolerance" approach, citing Operations Sindoor and Mahadev following the Pahalgam terror attack. These operations, conducted jointly by the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, eliminated terrorists involved in the attack and destroyed terror infrastructure. The review also noted that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) achieved a conviction rate of around 95 per cent, among the highest globally for anti-terror agencies.

Institutional strengthening remained a key focus in 2025. The inauguration of the new Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) in New Delhi was described as a major step towards integrated intelligence sharing to counter terrorism, extremism, organised crime and cyber threats. The launch of the BHARATPOL portal by the CBI was another milestone, enabling faster international cooperation with agencies across nearly 200 countries.

The ministry also reported progress in implementing the new criminal laws, calling them a shift towards a victim-centric, technology-driven and time-bound justice system. Extensive consultations with states and Union Territories were held to ensure uniform adoption, with full nationwide implementation targeted within the next three years.

Focus On Cyber Security

Cyber security emerged as another priority area, with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) rolling out the e-Zero FIR initiative on a pilot basis in Delhi. The system enables faster registration of FIRs in high-value cyber financial fraud cases. Expansion of forensic infrastructure, including new campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs), was projected as critical to improving conviction rates.

In the fight against narcotics, the MHA highlighted a "ruthless and whole-of-government" approach. During the year, agencies seized drugs worth thousands of crores, destroyed over 1.37 lakh kg of narcotics, and busted several domestic and international cartels. The ministry reiterated that proceeds from the drug trade used to fund terror activities would be dealt with strictly.

On Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the review stressed sustained efforts towards peace, integration and development. Several Hurriyat-linked organisations publicly severed ties with separatism, while outreach programmes and employment initiatives aimed to strengthen trust in the constitutional framework.

Ensuring Secure Immigration System

Border management and immigration reforms also featured prominently. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, and the launch of a revamped OCI portal were cited as steps towards a transparent, tech-driven and secure immigration system. The Vibrant Villages Programme continued to focus on infrastructure, tourism and livelihood opportunities in border areas.

The MHA said India further consolidated its global leadership in disaster management during 2025, with faster response times, higher deployment of NDRF teams and substantial financial assistance to states affected by floods, landslides and other calamities. The government reiterated its goal of achieving "zero casualty" outcomes through proactive planning and capacity building.