
Updated May 7th 2025, 03:39 IST

From Pahalgam To Operation Sindoor: India's Military Response To Terror Attack

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
From Pahalgam To Operation Sindoor: India's Military Response To Terror Attack
From Pahalgam To Operation Sindoor: India's Military Response To Terror Attack | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: The Indian government has directly linked Operation Sindoor to last month's deadly Pahalgam attack, describing today's military action as fulfilling their commitment that "those responsible for this attack will be held accountable." The targeted strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK come after the brutal killing of 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen in Pahalgam. India's response was carefully calibrated to focus exclusively on terrorist facilities while avoiding Pakistani military installations. Officials emphasized the operation's "focused, measured and non-escalatory" nature, demonstrating India's strategic approach to counter-terrorism while managing risks of broader conflict.

Published May 7th 2025, 03:39 IST