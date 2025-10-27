From Rural Haryana to Raisina Hill’s Supreme Court: The Inspiring Rise of Justice Surya Kant

Set to Take Over as the 53rd Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant specialises in constitutional, service and civil matters. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Justice Surya Kant, known for his integrity, reform-oriented approach and deep understanding of constitutional law, is set to take over as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI). The incumbent CJI, Justice BR Gavai, whose tenure ends on November 23, has formally recommended his name to the Union Law Ministry, following the seniority convention.

Born on February 10, 1962, in a middle-class family in Hisar, Haryana, Justice Surya Kant’s rise from a small-town lawyer to the country’s top judicial office is a story of grit, consistency and commitment to justice.

He graduated from Government Post Graduate College, Hisar, in 1981 and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Law from Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in 1984. He began his legal practice the same year at the District Court, Hisar, before moving to Chandigarh in 1985 to practise at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Specialising in constitutional, service and civil matters, Justice Kant represented several universities, corporations, banks, statutory boards and even the Punjab and Haryana High Court. His clarity in legal reasoning and wide-ranging practice made him one of the most sought-after lawyers in the region.

In July 2000, at just 38, he was appointed Haryana’s youngest Advocate General and the following year, in March 2001, he was designated as a Senior Advocate. He held the post of Advocate General until January 9, 2004, when he was elevated as a permanent Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

His judicial tenure was marked by a progressive outlook, evident from his orders related to administrative fairness, governance accountability and social justice. In 2007, he was nominated as a Member of the Governing Body of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), where he served for two consecutive terms until 2011, actively contributing to legal aid and justice delivery initiatives.

Justice Kant also pursued academic excellence alongside his judicial career, earning a Master’s degree in Law in 2011 from Kurukshetra University, where he stood First Class First. He has been associated with the Indian Law Institute, a deemed university under the Supreme Court’s aegis, and has represented the judiciary at various national and international legal conferences.

He assumed the charge as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on October 5, 2018, and was elevated to the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019.

Currently serving as the Executive Chairman of NALSA, Justice Kant has championed legal reforms that prioritise access to justice, legal literacy and use of technology in court systems. Under his leadership, NALSA has expanded initiatives like 24-hour legal clinics, e-libraries and mobile legal aid programmes for underprivileged citizens.

Within the Supreme Court, Justice Kant has been part of several key benches dealing with constitutional interpretation, governance, criminal jurisprudence and administrative accountability.

Justice Surya Kant will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India, with a tenure extending until February 9, 2027.

Known among peers for his calm demeanour and inclusive leadership, Justice Kant’s elevation is being viewed as a continuation of the judiciary’s commitment to reform and accessibility.