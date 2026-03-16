From Snow to Bloom: Kashmir’s Tulip Garden Opens, Welcoming Tourists as Spring Season Officially Begins

New Delhi: Spring has unfurled its colors in Kashmir as Asia’s largest tulip garden reopened to the public today, drawing crowds eager to witness the valley’s breathtaking floral spectacle.

At the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range, overlooking Dal Lake, the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden welcomed visitors once again. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inaugurated the season by cutting the ceremonial ribbon, announcing the blooming tulips as the valley’s herald of spring and the official start of Kashmir’s tourism calendar.

Spread across terraced slopes, the garden is expected to dazzle with millions of tulips in more than 70 varieties, alongside other spring blossoms. Officials anticipate a surge in visitors this year, with both locals and tourists flocking to admire the vibrant display.

Speaking at the inauguration, Abdullah quoted the Kashmiri proverb “Wande tzaale sheen gali, bayi yi bahar” (“Winter will go, the snow will melt, and spring will come again” )

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Omar stressed that the tulips symbolize renewal and hope, while also boosting tourism activity in the valley. Authorities have arranged amenities, security, and traffic management to ensure smooth access for visitors. The garden, now a cultural and natural emblem of Kashmir, continues to play a vital role in drawing travellers and strengthening the region’s tourism sector each spring.

Last year’s setback; the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that rattled confidence and disrupted visitor flow, still lingers in memory. Yet officials are optimistic that this season will see a rebound, with the tulip bloom expected to draw thousands of tourists and locals alike.

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However, challenges remain as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has unsettled global travel patterns, while rising airfares are making Kashmir less accessible for budget travellers. Tourism stakeholders worry these factors could dampen international arrivals, even as domestic tourists show strong interest in spring visits.