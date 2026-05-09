From Street Snack To Victory Symbol: Jhalmuri Steals The Spotlight At Suvendu Adhikari’s Swearing-In Ceremony | Watch

Kolkata: Jhalmuri, a popular Bengali street snack relished by almost everyone in the state, has emerged to be an iconic political symbol in the bitter fight between the BJP and TMC, so much so that the humble light appetizer, made of puffed rice, lots of green chillies, and a host of spices, has found its place at the swearing-in ceremony of West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata on Saturday.

The BJP, a party that is high on symbolism, set up as many as 20 jhalmuri counters at the Brigade Parade Ground. Several independent vendors were also spotted selling the snack to several BJP supporters around the venue. BJP supporters were seen queuing up for the stalls to enjoy their favourite snack, which has now emerged to be an indication of a show of support for the saffron party.

Jhalmuri got at the centre of the nation's political debate when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled stop at a roadside stall to taste jhalmuri, during his campaign in Jhargram on April 19. Since then, Bengal's favourite snack was at the crossfire with the TMC blaming the saffron party for staging a “drama”.

PM Modi was quick to retort the next day, saying that his jhalmuri gave a "thunderous shock" to the TMC.

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Addressing a poll rally in Krishnanagar in April, PM Modi said, "You must wave the flag of the BJP-NDA's victory with full strength. On May 4, the celebration of the BJP's victory will also take place in Bengal, sweets will also be distributed, and jhal muri will also be handed out. Jhalmuri has also given a thunderous shock to some people. I ate the jhal muri, but the jhal (spice) hit TMC."

Then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shot back saying that she would send the Prime Minister bhelpuri, a snack that is widely sold across Delhi.

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“They had fitted TV cameras and CCTV cameras earlier with the security. They had prepared jhal muri from home for security concerns and gave Rs 10 to the shopkeeper. In fact, I don't carry any notes,” the Chief Minister had then claimed.