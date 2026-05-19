From Streets to Seizures: Lieutenant Governor’s Call Against Narcotics Echoes as Srinagar Police Freeze Assets of Alleged Peddler

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are intensifying their campaign against narcotics, linking drug trafficking to terror funding, community destruction, and pledging collective dismantling through enforcement and public mobilization.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday led a padyatra in Pulwama under the Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan, reiterating the administration’s determination to eradicate drug trafficking.

Addressing participants, he warned that narcotics were “destroying the lives of youth and tearing apart families, but are also funding terrorism”.

He urged citizens, particularly the younger generation, to actively support the campaign and strengthen law enforcement efforts.

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“We must unite to dismantle this entire network. I assure the people that drug peddlers and smugglers will be eradicated,” he said.

Padyatra drew officials, students, civil society members, and local residents, who pledged to contribute to the anti-drug drive. Lieutenant Governor emphasized that community involvement was essential, describing the campaign as a social movement rather than a symbolic exercise.

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Parallel to the outreach, enforcement agencies have stepped up action against traffickers. Srinagar Police on Tuesday attached a residential house along with adjoining land measuring seven marlas, valued at nearly Rs1.50 crore, in the Parimpora area.

The property belonged to Owais Amin Denthoo, son of Mohd Amin Denthoo, and was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with FIR No. 32/2026 registered at Police Station Parimpora under Sections 8/22 and 29.

Investigators established that the property had allegedly been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

Officials said the attachment was part of sustained efforts to dismantle the financial backbone of the narcotics trade. Police underlined that such measures were intended to send a clear message: assets generated through drug money would not remain untouched.