From Streets to Seizures: Lieutenant Governor’s Call Against Narcotics Echoes as Srinagar Police Freeze Assets of Alleged Peddler
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha intensified the anti-drug campaign in Pulwama while Srinagar Police attached assets worth Rs 1.5 crore linked to an alleged narcotics trafficker amid growing concerns over terror funding.
- India News
- 2 min read
Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are intensifying their campaign against narcotics, linking drug trafficking to terror funding, community destruction, and pledging collective dismantling through enforcement and public mobilization.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday led a padyatra in Pulwama under the Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan, reiterating the administration’s determination to eradicate drug trafficking.
Addressing participants, he warned that narcotics were “destroying the lives of youth and tearing apart families, but are also funding terrorism”.
He urged citizens, particularly the younger generation, to actively support the campaign and strengthen law enforcement efforts.
Advertisement
“We must unite to dismantle this entire network. I assure the people that drug peddlers and smugglers will be eradicated,” he said.
Padyatra drew officials, students, civil society members, and local residents, who pledged to contribute to the anti-drug drive. Lieutenant Governor emphasized that community involvement was essential, describing the campaign as a social movement rather than a symbolic exercise.
Advertisement
Parallel to the outreach, enforcement agencies have stepped up action against traffickers. Srinagar Police on Tuesday attached a residential house along with adjoining land measuring seven marlas, valued at nearly Rs1.50 crore, in the Parimpora area.
The property belonged to Owais Amin Denthoo, son of Mohd Amin Denthoo, and was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with FIR No. 32/2026 registered at Police Station Parimpora under Sections 8/22 and 29.
Investigators established that the property had allegedly been acquired through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.
Officials said the attachment was part of sustained efforts to dismantle the financial backbone of the narcotics trade. Police underlined that such measures were intended to send a clear message: assets generated through drug money would not remain untouched.
Meanwhile, Srinagar Police reiterated their commitment to building a drug-free society and appealed to the public to share information about peddling and trafficking in their areas. They stressed that community cooperation was vital in curbing the menace, which has increasingly been linked to organized crime and terror financing.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.