New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson and senior leader Kunal Ghosh on Friday removed the party's name from the bio of his official social media handle. Instead, Ghosh now identifies himself as a ‘Journalist’ and ‘social activist’ in his bio.

This move sparked speculations that Ghosh might be considering quitting TMC ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. However, he dismissed all the rumours of defection.

"I do not want to hold the post of State General Secretary and Spokesperson of AITC official. I am a misfit in the system. I am unable to run the task. I will remain as a team soldier. Please do not tolerate rumours of defection", he wrote on X.

Moreover, he referred to Mamata as his leader and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee as his commander. "@MamataOfficial, my leader, @Aabhishekaitc my commander, @AITCofficial my team.", he added.