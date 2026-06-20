From Tribal Roots to Rashtrapati Bhavan: President Droupadi Murmu’s Extraordinary Journey on Her 68th Birthday

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu turns 68 today, marking another chapter in a life that embodies perseverance, humility, and quiet strength. Born on June 20, 1958, as Durgi Tudu (later renamed Droupadi) into a Santhal tribal family in the remote village of Uparbeda in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, her ascent to the highest constitutional office in India stands as a powerful testament to overcoming adversity.

Humble Beginnings in a Backward Region

Murmu’s early life was shaped by poverty and limited opportunities in one of India’s underdeveloped tribal areas. Her father, Biranchi Narayan Tudu, was a marginal farmer and traditional village head. She studied at the local primary school in Uparbeda before moving to Bhubaneswar for higher education, driven by determination. She became the first girl from her village to pass matriculation and earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Economics from Rama Devi Women’s College in 1979.

Before entering public life, Murmu worked as a junior assistant in Odisha’s Irrigation and Power Department and later as a teacher. These roles grounded her in public service and community upliftment from the outset.

Political Journey: From Local Leader to National Icon

Murmu’s political career began in the late 1990s with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She was elected as an MLA from Rairangpur in 2000 and later from Mayurbhanj. She served as a minister in the Odisha government, holding portfolios including Commerce and Transport (with independent charge) and Fisheries and Animal Resources Development.

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Her tenure as the first woman Governor of Jharkhand (2015–2021) was particularly notable for its length and focus on governance, tribal rights, and principled decision-making. In 2022, she made history by becoming India’s 15th President -- the first from a tribal community and the second woman to hold the post after Pratibha Patil. Her election underscored India’s inclusive democracy and the potential for leadership from even the most marginalized backgrounds.

Throughout her career, Murmu has been recognized for her humility, dedication to the underprivileged, and efforts toward women’s empowerment and tribal development.

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Strength Amid Profound Personal Losses

What makes President Murmu’s story particularly inspiring is her resilience in the face of immense personal tragedy. She married Shyam Charan Murmu, a bank officer, in 1980. The couple had two sons, Laxman and Sipun (also referred to as Shipun), and a daughter, Itishree.

Between 2009 and 2015, Murmu endured what she has described as a “tsunami” of losses. Her elder son Laxman died in 2009 at age 25 under tragic circumstances, plunging her into deep depression. In 2012 or 2013, her younger son Sipun died in a road accident. Her husband passed away in 2014, followed by the deaths of her mother and brother in the same period.

Despite these personal blows, Murmu channeled her grief into continued public service. She has spoken openly about battling depression, sleepless nights, and finding solace in meditation and duty. She established the SLS residential school in memory of her husband and sons to provide free education to tribal children, particularly girls, turning personal loss into lasting community impact.

Her journey reflects the spirit of an “iron lady” who refused to be defined by sorrow, instead drawing strength to serve the nation with dignity and compassion.

A Legacy of Inspiration

On her 68th birthday, tributes pour in from across the political spectrum, celebrating not just her achievements but the values she represents: resilience against odds, the power of education, and unwavering commitment to public service. From a remote tribal village to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Droupadi Murmu’s life continues to inspire millions, proving that determination and inner strength can elevate one to the pinnacle of leadership while remaining rooted in humility and service.