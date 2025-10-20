Frontline Diwali: An Exclusive Look at How Our Soldiers Celebrate the Festival of Lights at the LoC | Image: Republic

Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir: While the nation celebrates the Festival of Lights, Diwali, Indian Army troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Rajouri sector are on high alert, steadfastly safeguarding the territory.

Advanced Arsenal and Vigilance

To enhance their operational edge, the Indian Army has inducted cutting-edge surveillance technology.

The Army is actively using Black Hornet nano-drones, designed for stealthy close-range observation. These drones provide real-time situational awareness in tough terrain and urban settings.

The Army exclusively gave Republic TV a glimpse into the weapons and techniques they adopt to tackle cross-border challenges.

Equipment battle-tested in the Afghanistan war are now part of the Indian Army's arsenal, possessing the capability to penetrate deeply into enemy territory.

Asked about delivering a befitting reply to the enemy's misadventure, one soldier firmly stated, "Hum fire ka jawab fire se denge (We will answer firing with firing). We will pin down the enemy."

Another added, "We are trained to fire continuously so that we are able to control the enemy in a short time."

The forces demonstrated how they execute operations, including launching a massive assault on the adversary's position and destroying it.

The Indian Army troops maintain a round-the-clock patrol, keeping a strict vigil on the adversary's movement.

These bravehearts of the Indian Army ensure that adversaries are met with a befitting reply.

Challenges and Commitment

The challenge is multi-faceted, involving not only the infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Indian territory but also Pakistan's constant firing and drone intrusions.

The Jawans (soldiers) stood firm in their commitment to protect the country's territorial integrity and connected with their family members over audio and video calls.

Speaking about celebrating a virtual Diwali away from family, a soldier shared, "When we see our family members during video calls, we feel so happy and feel like we are around them at home."

The Indian forces celebrated Diwali at the border by lighting diyas, performing aarti, singing bhajans, and bursting crackers.

Stern Message To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

About India's first Diwali after Operation Sindoor, a soldier remarked, "We are very happy. Even if we are away from our families, we celebrate Diwali like a family."

Another soldier offered a clear distinction: "We are Indians first and then soldiers. We also want to celebrate Diwali like how it is celebrated across India."

"The message of love is for fellow Indians, but for our enemies, we have the message that they should stay away from us, or else we will burn them like how the firecracker is burning," he said.