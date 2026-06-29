Fuel Curbs End July 1: Govt Lifts 200-Litre Diesel Cap Imposed During West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has decided to lift the temporary regulatory measures that controlled the sale and distribution of Motor Spirit (MS) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) through retail outlets of public sector oil marketing companies. The withdrawal will come into effect on July 1, signalling a return to regular fuel supply arrangements across India.

Notably, the restrictions were first put in place on June 12, during a period of market uncertainty triggered by the West Asia crisis, amid the US-Iran war. At the time, the government chose to protect ordinary motorists from volatile global crude prices by holding retail petrol and diesel prices steady at pumps, even as international rates climbed sharply.

Though the move shielded household consumers, it created a noticeable gap between the price paid at retail outlets and the rates applicable to bulk buyers. The disparity soon had knock-on effects in the bigger market, leading the concerned authorities to introduce short-term controls to maintain fair and orderly distribution.

Price Gap Led To Diversion And Hoarding

During the disruptions stemming from the West Asia crisis, the government’s decision to maintain stable retail prices of petrol and diesel ensured that everyday consumers were not exposed to sudden spikes in global fuel costs. However, the policy also produced a major price difference between retail fuel and fuel sold to bulk consumers.

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As a consequence, a number of industrial, commercial and institutional users began drawing their requirements from retail outlets rather than through established bulk supply channels. The shift resulted in cases of diversion, hoarding and black marketing, which threatened the equitable distribution of fuel and risked shortages for regular vehicle owners and transport operators.

In order to tackle the problem, the ministry introduced temporary regulatory measures on June 12. The rules imposed a cap of 200 litres of high speed diesel per customer or vehicle each day at retail outlets. In addition, industrial, institutional and commercial consumers were directed to obtain their fuel from designated consumer pumps instead of standard retail stations.

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Measures Achieved Objective

The officials stated that the temporary measures were specifically to prevent black marketing, hoarding and diversion of diesel while guaranteeing uninterrupted availability of petrol and diesel for retail consumers. According to the ministry, the controls helped maintain steady supplies at pumps during a period when international markets were unsettled and domestic demand patterns were under strain.

Following a fresh review of the country’s petroleum supply position, the government has concluded that the temporary regulatory steps are no longer necessary in the public interest. The ministry officials indicated that availability has improved and the supply chain is now in a position to meet demand without special restrictions.

Accordingly, the order issued on June 12 stands withdrawn with effect from July 1. The ministry stated that the temporary framework had succeeded in ensuring adequate availability of petrol and diesel throughout the country while protecting the interests of retail consumers. The government indicated that the withdrawal reflects the improvement in the overall supply situation and the restoration of normal supply arrangements.