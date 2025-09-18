Fugitive Lalit Modi's Brother Sameer Modi Arrested In Delhi On Rape Charges

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested Samir Modi, the brother of former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief and fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, on charges of rape. The accused was arrested on Thursday at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by the police team of New Friends Colony Police Station. The police stated that Samir Modi was detained pursuant to a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the Delhi Police.

As per reports, Samir was arrested on alleged charges of rape, stemming from a complaint lodged by a woman claiming to have been in a relationship with him since 2019. The police produced him before the court after his arrest, where Samir Modi was remanded to one day's police custody.

Samir Modi Reportedly Filed Complaints Alleging Extortion, Blackmail

The allegations against Samir Modi, founder and managing director of direct selling company Modicare, have been denied by his legal team. According to a statement issued by his counsel, Advocate Simran Singh, the accusations are "false and concocted" and part of an extortion attempt. The FIR was registered on September 10, based on the woman's complaint. However, Samir’s legal team alleges the complainant's accusations were motivated by an "ulterior motive of extracting money".

Meanwhile, it has also been surfaced that Samir Modi had earlier filed complaints on August 8 and 13, before various police officials, alleging blackmail and extortion by the same woman. These complaints were reportedly supported by WhatsApp conversations where the woman allegedly demanded Rs 50 crore. Samir's legal team describes the arrest as a "hasty act of the police without verifying the facts", characterising the matter as a "clear case of abuse of the provisions of law".

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the investigating agencies, who will not only probe the matter but also bring closure at the earliest," the statement read.

The police officials confirmed a woman had approached them five days prior to Samir Modi's arrest, lodging a complaint against him, leading to the registration of a case of rape and criminal intimidation. The woman alleged the incident occurred earlier.

Samir Modi's troubles aren't limited to the current allegations. He has been embroiled in an inheritance dispute with his mother, Bina Modi, amidst ongoing family feuds within the family’s business empire. In June 2024, he approached the Delhi Police seeking protection, claiming threats from his mother amid the family feud.