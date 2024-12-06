'Funding, Conspiracy & More': Fadnavis Promises Big Expose on Foreign Links During Elections

When asked about the BJP's official stance on the opposition's alleged links with billionaire George Soros, and other foreign entities, Fadnavis said, "The appropriate authorities will officially address this. However, from my observations, I can tell you that under the name of Bharat Jodo, 180 organizations came together. Among them, several should have their funding scrutinized. Many of these organizations receive foreign funding from elements that have worked to destabilize other countries globally.

He added, "During that (Bharat Jodo) time, even sections of the foreign media played a biased role, which we observed in Maharashtra (during polls) as well. When you connect these dots, it becomes evident. However, those authorized to make official statements will do so."

Promises of Action and Evidence Presentation

When questioned about the need for an investigation into these organizations, their funding sources, and agendas, Fadnavis stressed on the urgency of the matter. "This is extremely important. I have documents exposing certain organizations and their activities. We will take decisive action against them. At the appropriate time, I will present this evidence in the Vidhan Sabha, detailing which organizations were involved and how they were operating", Fadnavis told Republic Media Network.

These remarks align with his earlier statements during the Maharashtra elections, where he referred to some groups as a "group of anarchists." Fadnavis reiterated that any attempts to create chaos or pursue foreign agendas would not be taken lightly, assuring that action would be taken against those involved.

'Rahul Gandhi-Soros-OCCRP A Dangerous Triangle'

Yesterday, BJP MP Sambit Patra launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi , accusing him of being part of a 'triangle' alongside billionaire George Soros and the news portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), allegedly working to destabilize India. He further called him the 'traitor of the highest order' while addressing a presser.

"We are going to talk about this dangerous triangle which is trying to destabilise India. In this triangle, on one side it is George Soros from America, some agencies of America, another side of triangle is a big news portal named OCCRP...the last and the most important side of the triangle is Rahul Gandhi, 'traitor of the highest order'. I am not scared to say this word...I don't have any hesitation to call LoP Lok Sabha, a traitor", said Patra, accusing the Leader of the Opposition of betraying the country, claiming that he follows the directives of the OCCRP.

"OCCRP is a global media agency, crores of people read what they publish...Open Society Foundation is a big funder of this agency...it is George Soros's foundation...such agencies work for the interest of the people who fund them...LoP Rahul Gandhi betraying the whole country...OCCRP dictates and Rahul Gandhi follows," he stated.

