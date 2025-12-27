G Parameshwara's Supporters Protest Near Indira Bhawan in Delhi, Demand He Be Made Next Karnataka CM | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Supporters of Karnataka Home Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara on Saturday gathered near Indira Bhawan in Delhi, demanding he be appointed as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Parameshwara's supporters are backing him due to his strong party backing and efforts to consolidate SC/ST support. They urged the Congress party to appoint a Dalit leader as the state's next Chief Minister, highlighting Parameshwara's strong backing within the community and his efforts to consolidate SC/ST support.

A supporter said, "We have come from Karnataka to Delhi to demand a Dalit CM for Karnataka. If Siddaramaiah is ever to be removed as the CM, he should be replaced with G Parameshwara..."

Another supporter said, "We want to see G Parameshwara as the CM. I am from Tumkur, Karnataka. If the CM is ever changed, we want G Parameshwara to be made CM...We want a Dalit CM."

However, the path to the Chief Minister's seat is complicated, with Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also vying for the position and reportedly influencing the party's high command.

The protests highlight the internal dynamics within the Congress party in Karnataka, with multiple leaders jockeying for power.

The Karnataka Chief Ministership row is an ongoing power struggle within the Congress party. The controversy began when the government reached its halfway mark, sparking speculation about a possible leadership change.

Key players include Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara, who is also a prominent Dalit leader.

Parameshwara has hinted he's in the running for the top post, emphasising his contributions to the party's success. He stated, "I was in the race then, naturally, as there's a convention in the Congress party where the PCC president is often given a chance."