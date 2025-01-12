'Gaalibaaz' vs 'AAP-da': BJP And AAP Engage In Poster War Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Delhi Elections 2025: The political battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reached new heights on Sunday (January 12) as both parties launched a series of scathing posters targeting each other, just weeks ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The bitter rivalry saw the BJP attacking AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, while AAP retaliated with posters directed at BJP leaders.

The BJP's poster featured Arvind Kejriwal wearing a crown, with a liquor bottle in his suit pocket and a glass of liquor in his hand. This seemed to mock Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi Chief Minister last year after his bail in the controversial liquor policy case. The background of the poster included a collage of images symbolizing issues such as crowded water tankers, pollution, and toxic foam in the Yamuna.

The poster's caption, "This AAP-Da gang has ruined Delhi! Now we will not tolerate it, we will change our mind," coined the term ‘AAPda’ (disaster) to slam the ruling party.

In retaliation, AAP released a biting poster targeting BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri. The poster depicted Bidhuri seemingly emerging from a torn poster, with the caption, "Abusive party's abusive Chief Minister candidate."

This attack aimed to highlight Bidhuri's controversial remarks and questioned his suitability as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate for Delhi.

The AAP escalated the poster war further with another release aimed at Home Minister Amit Shah. This poster featured Shah playing chess with Congress leaders Sandeep Dikshit, Ajay Maken, and Alka Lamba portrayed as pawns. The caption, "Delhi Congress leaders are pawns in the hands of BJP and Amit Shah in electoral chess," accused the BJP of manipulating Congress leaders to influence the upcoming elections.

Delhi Elections 2025