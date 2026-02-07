Gadchiroli Police Eliminate 7 Top Maoists, Including Rs 25 Lakh Rewardee Prabhakar, In Encounter

Gadchiroli: The security forces in Maharashtra delivered a massive blow to the Maoist insurgency in Gadchiroli. According to reports, the Gadchiroli Police have neutralised 7 hardcore Maoists, including the top leader Prabhakar, in a 3-day operation in the Abujhmaad region. The operation, which began on February 3, has resulted in the recovery of 7 Maoist bodies, including 4 males and 3 females. The security forces have also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 3 AK-47 rifles, 1 SLR, and 1 .303 weapon.

As per the police, a resident of Telangana's Kamareddy, Prabhakar was the in-charge of the Gadchiroli Division Committee, West Sub Zonal Bureau, and company number 10 of the CPI (Maoist). He carried a reward of Rs 25 lakhs on his head and was a key figure in the Maoist hierarchy. The police have also recovered 4 more Maoist bodies, including 2 males and 2 females, during the operation.

The police officials stated that the operation has come at a great cost, with C-60 jawan Deepak Chinna Madavi (38) losing his life in the line of duty. Deepak Madavi, a resident of Aheri, fought bravely and neutralised 2 Maoists in a heavy exchange of fire, but suffered a fatal bullet injury. He was airlifted to the Bhamragad sub-district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Moreover, another jawan, identified as Joga Madavi, was also injured in the operation, but is stable and out of danger. He is receiving treatment at Gadchiroli and is expected to be discharged soon. The police have paid tribute to Madavi, praising his bravery and sacrifice.

The operation was seen as a major success in the fight against Maoism, and showed the resolve of the Gadchiroli Police to root out the insurgency. The police have intensified their search operations, and are making efforts to establish the identities of the remaining Maoists.

The police officials stated that the operation was launched on February 3, following intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the Abujhmaad region. The police deployed 14 C-60 units, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bhamragad, to cordon off the area. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and other security agencies.

The police have recovered a large quantity of Maoist-related material, including explosives, detonators, and communication equipment. The operation has disrupted the Maoist network in the region, and is expected to have a big impact on their activities.

Meanwhile, Gadchiroli Police Superintendent Neelotpal paid tribute to Deepak Chinna Madavi, saying, "Madavi's sacrifice will not go in vain. We will continue to fight against Maoism and work towards a peaceful and prosperous Gadchiroli."