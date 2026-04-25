‘Gaddar Vs Gadar’ Goof-Up: AAP Workers Botch Graffiti At Harbhajan Singh’s Jalandhar Home, Call Him Rebel Instead of Traitor

Jalandhar: The Aam Aadmi Party’s political outrage missile targeting Harbhajan Singh took a hilarious U-turn in Jalandhar on Saturday, leaving social media users uncontrollably recalibrating their troll-meters and spellcheck apps. The party’s grand plan was just to brand the former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP a ‘traitor’ for supposedly ditching AAP. The execution, however, turned out to be a backfiring artillery with one gloriously misplaced letter as the party workers managed to promote Harbhajan Singh from villain to a revolutionary hero.

According to the locals, a squad of AAP loyalists arrived at Harbhajan Singh’s residence armed with paint, anger, and, evidently, zero access to Google Translate. Their sacred mission was to immortalise their disappointment by scrawling ‘Gaddar’, the Hindi word for traitor, in bold English letters across his boundary wall. It was meant to be a scarlet letter of shame, a permanent reminder of his alleged betrayal.

However, what actually erupted was less political protest and more unintentional stand-up comedy. Instead of ‘Gaddar’, the wall proudly proclaimed ‘Gadar’, a word that, in Hindi and Urdu, doesn’t mean traitor at all. It means uprising, revolt, or rebellion. In a single, clumsy brushstroke, AAP’s graffiti gang managed to recast the ‘Turbanator’ not as a backstabber, but as Punjab’s newest folk hero leading a one-man revolution.

The social media users stressed that the irony was thicker than the paint they used, as a party that prides itself on being the voice of the ‘common man’ and a group of the most literate political leaders couldn’t tell a common traitor from a common rebel. After the incident, Jalandhar’s most famous wall became a selfie spot within hours, and social media became a roast factory. The memes flooded timelines comparing AAP’s spelling skills to their seat tally, while others suggested Harbhajan should thank the party for the free rebranding. After all, most politicians spend crores on PR firms to be called a ‘rebel’, but Harbhajan got it for the price of a paint can.

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When Vandalism Turns Into Verse

The bizarre episode quickly became the talk of Jalandhar, with residents gathering to photograph the freshly painted tribute. The incident predictably offered a field day to social media users, with memes juxtaposing Harbhajan’s famous ‘doosra’ with AAP’s ‘doosra’ attempt at spelling. The locals asserted that the party workers had accidentally given him the perfect campaign slogan for any future political innings.

The political opponents wasted no time in seizing the moment, with the rival party workers quipping that if AAP cannot tell a traitor from a rebel, the voters might wonder what else they’re getting wrong in governance. “First they lose their MP, then they lose the dictionary,” one local leader remarked.

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The incident has also led to a big chuckle about the dangers of outsourcing political outrage to late-night graffiti squads. In trying to shame Harbhajan Singh, AAP workers inadvertently framed him as a man of defiance and courage, the qualities most politicians would pay good money to be associated with, and drew a sea of mockery on social media for themselves.

Spray Paint Bizarre Spelling Mistake

The social media users suggested that for a party that prides itself on being the ‘aam aadmi’, the common man’s voice, the Jalandhar misadventure was anything but common sense. They asserted that the episode reflected a deeper haste to condemn rather than communicate, a tendency to reach for the paint can before reaching for the spellcheck.

Neither Harbhajan Singh nor the AAP leadership had issued a formal statement at the time of reporting. However, sources close to the former cricketer suggested he was more amused than offended, noting that being called a ‘rebel’ was hardly the worst thing written about him in Punjab.