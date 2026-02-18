Galgotias University Vacate India AI Summit Stall After Controversy Over Chinese Robodog

New Delhi: Galgotias University staff and students vacated their stall at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The stall of Galgotias University, a private institution from Greater Noida, stood largely empty on Wednesday at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam after staff and students vacated the exhibition area amid a growing controversy over a robotic dog displayed at their booth.

The row erupted when a video of a university professor presenting a four-legged robot named “Orion” at the summit went viral on social media. In the clip, the faculty member appeared to describe the robot as an innovation developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence, a claim that quickly drew sharp criticism online. Critics and tech enthusiasts soon identified the machine as a commercially available Chinese-made Unitree robodog, not an indigenous creation.

Government officials at the summit reportedly expressed concern about the incident. Visuals from the expo showed that power to the Galgotias stall was cut off, and staffers were seen packing up and leaving the space. According to people familiar with the matter, authorities asked the institution to vacate the stall, citing concerns about misleading information and the potential for the episode to become a “national embarrassment.”

In response to the backlash, Galgotias University issued a clarification stating it never claimed to have manufactured the robot. The institution said the unit was procured from abroad to give students hands-on exposure to advanced technologies and to inspire future innovation. “We have not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so,” a university spokesperson said, adding that the device was intended as a learning tool.

Despite the clarification, the episode has sparked wider debate about transparency and authenticity in technology showcases at high-profile events such as the AI summit. Opposition leaders and industry observers have raised questions about the criteria for exhibits and the importance of clear communication in public presentations.

As the summit continues, the Galgotias stall remains cleared, and officials have said a detailed press release will be issued to address lingering questions about the controversy.