Gallantry Awards 2025: List of Bravehearts Honoured, Including Heroes of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has released a Gazette notification listing the recipients of gallantry and distinguished service awards from the Indian Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). The announcement honors the extraordinary courage and leadership displayed during various operations, including Operation Sindoor.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved a total of 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards. Additionally, 290 Mention-in-Despatches were approved for personnel across the Indian Army (115), Indian Navy (05), Indian Air Force (167), and the Border Roads Development Board (03).

The Gallantry and Distinguished Service awards include:

Kirti Chakra- 04

Vir Chakra- 15

Shaurya Chakra- 16

Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry)- 02

Sena Medals (Gallantry)- 58

Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry)- 06

Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry)- 26

Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals- 07

Uttam Yudh Seva Medals- 09

Yudh Seva Medals- 24



Key Awardees from Operation Sindoor and Other Missions:

Colonel Koshank Lamba of the 302 Medium Regiment has been awarded the Vir Chakra for his flawless leadership and the successful, high-secrecy air mobilization of a specialized equipment battery. This action was critical for the timely inter-command induction for 'Operation' duties, reflecting the Indian Army's traditional martial ethos.

Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht of the 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery also received the Vir Chakra. He was instrumental in leading his unit to a resounding success in a counter-terrorism operation, where his courageous leadership resulted in the destruction of enemy camps.

Indian Air Force Honorees

Three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers were recognized for their gallantry in complex aerial operations:

Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, a flying pilot, has been honoured with the Vir Chakra for his decisive command during precision airstrike missions. All designated objectives were successfully achieved under his leadership.

Group Captain Animesh Patni, commander of a Surface to Air Missile (SAM) squadron, was also awarded the Vir Chakra for his accurate targeting and damage assessment during a critical air defence operation. His efforts inflicted significant losses on enemy assets without any damage to Indian forces.