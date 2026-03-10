Updated 10 March 2026 at 13:12 IST
'Galti Ho Gayi, I love My Country': Pune Man Who Chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ In Viral Video Issues Apology | WATCH
The clip sparked outrage, prompting Hindu organisations to gather outside the Parvati police station on Sunday night and demand strict action against him, following which he was arrested. Following the massive outrage, the youth issues an apology
New Delhi: A Pune electrician identified as Mohammad Aman issued an apology after his viral video chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" drew backlash.
The viral video also prompted the Hindu organisations to gather outside the Parvati police station on Sunday night and demand strict action against him, following which he was arrested.
Youth issues Apology
Following the massive outrage, the electrician who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ tendered an apology saying, "I made a mistake by speaking about Pakistan. Please forgive me. That was not my intention. It just came out as a joke; I am saying sorry from my heart. I love India. Victory to Mother India (Bharat Mata ki Jai)."
How the uproar began?
The furore began when a video of the electrician in Pune, Maharashtra went viral leading to his arrest.
In the viral video, the man was seen repeatedly chanting “Pakistan zindabad” in Marathi, and during the exchange, he was also heard saying that he would not chant “Pakistan murdabad".
The person recording the video heard using abusive language against Pakistan and repeatedly asks the accused to chant “Pakistan murdabad". However, the man refuses and continues to insist that he will only say “Pakistan zindabad", telling the person filming the video, “Do whatever you want.”
