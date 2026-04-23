‘Galti Ho Gayi….’: What Did Rahul Meena Who Killed IRS Officer’s Daughter Confess in Court?

New Delhi: A Delhi court on April 23 sent Rahul Meena, the domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer’s daughter at her upscale southeast Delhi residence, to four days of police custody, as the accused told the court, "Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi," (I committed a crime, a mistake).

Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police’s plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused. Meena, whose face was covered with a cloth, was produced in a jam-packed courtroom around 2:30 pm.

During the proceedings, the magistrate asked Meena about injuries mentioned in the medico-legal report (MLC). The accused said he got hurt while getting down from the terrace. On being further quizzed by the court, he said he had committed a mistake and a crime.

"Mujhse apradh ho gaya.... Galti ho gayi," he said.

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When the court asked the accused why they committed the crime, Meena explained that the deceased's fingerprints were required to enter a locker. The court, however, underlined that this would not be considered a formal confession.

Investigators suspect Meena raped the girl, the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, while she was unconscious before dragging her downstairs. He then tried to open a locker with her fingerprints before busting it open with a tool and stole money and jewellery.

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2 Rapes In 12 Hours

A day after the alleged rape and murder in south Delhi shocked the city, authorities discovered a disturbing timeline indicating a 12-hour crime spree spanning two states, including two rapes, a planned homicide, and a cash heist.

The accused, 23-year-old Rahul Meena, a former domestic helper at the victim's home, allegedly raped a woman in Rajasthan's Alwar late Tuesday night, just hours before landing in Delhi and allegedly committing the fatal assault on his ex-employer's daughter.

According to authorities, the incident began at 10:30 p.m. in Alwar, when Meena allegedly entered the home of a woman he knew, and his friend's wife overpowered and raped her. He allegedly bit the woman, tried to choke her, and threatened to harm her family if she spoke out. The survivor's allegation led to the registration of a FIR.

Within hours, Meena escaped Alwar, reportedly selling a cell phone to fund his trip. He hired a car to travel to Delhi, escaped without paying the driver, and arrived early on Wednesday morning.

What Happened Inside the IRS Officer’s House?

Around 6:30 a.m., CCTV footage shows Meena entering a gated residential society in southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills, where he had previously worked and knew the layout well. By 6:39 a.m., he had entered his former employer's home, because of his previous knowledge of security systems, routines, and even the whereabouts of a hidden key card.

The girl, an engineering graduate and civil service aspirant, was studying alone in a rooftop room as her parents went for a morning walk and gym.

Police say Meena went straight to the rooftop study and attempted to overpower the woman. When she struggled, he hit her with a large item, leaving her wounded and unconscious before sexually abusing her. He then allegedly strangled her with a phone charging cord.

What happened next stunned the investigators even more. Meena allegedly took the unconscious victim downstairs in an effort to unlock a biometric locker with her fingerprint. When that failed, probably due to blood smears, he smashed the locker open with a tool and stole between Rs 2 and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and valuables.

Police Findings So Far

After the incident, Meena changed out of his blood-stained clothes and was seen wearing the victim's brother's trousers and slippers before leaving the house at 7:20 a.m. with a black backpack. Footage shows him leave the complex in a different outfit than when he entered, momentarily halting near a park before running.

Around 8 a.m., the victim's parents returned home to a horrifying scene, with their daughter laying in a pool of blood, the house plundered, and things scattered. Her garments were torn, and she was discovered partially naked.

According to investigators, Meena was able to breach the IRS officer's four-layered security system due to his previous work at the house. He was familiar with the family's morning routine, entry and exit points, lock systems and passcodes, and the hidden placement of the access key, allowing him to travel throughout the property without raising suspicion.

The Delhi Police conducted a huge manhunt, forming over 15 teams. CCTV images from the society and neighboring highways helped track down his escape path. Meena boarded an autorickshaw after the crime was acknowledged, and the driver disclosed that he had dropped him off at a hotel in Dwarka, where police eventually found and detained him.