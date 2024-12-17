Game-Changer for EPFO: Members Could Approve Their Own PF Withdrawals. What Does it Mean

EPFO Members May Soon Approve Their Own PF Withdrawals: What Does This Mean | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is planning to introduce a new “self-approval” mechanism for subscribers to withdraw their provident fund (PF) money through an automated process, according to a report by The Financial Express.

The proposed system is aimed at simplifying and speeding up the PF withdrawal process, which currently involves multiple checks, approvals, and submission of forms.

At present, subscribers must wait for their requests to be verified and approved, which can delay access to their funds.

With the new mechanism, subscribers will be able to self-approve their withdrawal requests, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce processing time, making withdrawals quicker and more seamless for EPFO members.

The self-approval system will operate on an upgraded technology platform, which is expected to be ready by March 2025.

The EPFO plans to roll out the new mechanism by early next financial year, the report said, citing official sources.

Once implemented, this automated system will make the PF withdrawal process more efficient and user-friendly, marking a major step towards digital transformation and improved service delivery for EPFO subscribers.

The newly introduced mechanism will only modify the process of withdrawing Provident Fund (PF) amounts and will not affect the existing rules regarding withdrawal limits or the purposes for which withdrawals are allowed.

For instance:

Education or Marriage: Subscribers can withdraw up to 50% of their PF balance to meet expenses related to education or marriage.

Home Loan Repayment: The withdrawal limit for repaying a home loan remains unchanged at 90% of the PF balance.

These limits and reasons for withdrawal remain the same under the new mechanism, ensuring that only the withdrawal process itself is updated.

“The sectoral limits will not change, but the subscribers will find it easy. The withdrawal will be on their fingertips," an official explained, as quoted in the report.

EPFO Upgrades IT System to Simplify Withdrawal Process

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is upgrading its IT infrastructure to streamline the withdrawal process for subscribers. This upgrade will allow members to directly notify EPFO about their withdrawal amount, eliminating the current lengthy manual approval process by EPF officers.

Sources indicate that EPFO is also considering introducing a digital wallet to hold processed claim amounts. However, further consultations with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are needed before finalizing this feature.

EPFO is collaborating with RBI and major commercial banks to design a roadmap for the new withdrawal mechanism. To address any temporary liquidity issues arising from the new system, EPFO may utilize cash-credit facilities from commercial banks.

As of FY24, EPFO’s total corpus stood at ₹24.75 lakh crore, with 63% invested in financial instruments such as government securities, corporate bonds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Claim Processing Accelerated with EPFO's Digital Upgrades

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has initiated process improvements, leading to a 30% year-on-year increase in claim processing during August-September 2024, according to sources.

The upcoming IT system ‘2.01,’ set to launch within two months, will further enhance efficiency with features such as:

Centralised claim settlement through automated processing.

Monthly centralised pension disbursement.

UAN-based EPF accounting for seamless account tracking.

A revamped ECR system to simplify employer transactions.

Elimination of Member ID transfers when employees switch jobs.

These upgrades are aimed at streamlining operations and improving user experience.

EPFO Enables Auto-Processing for Claims Up to ₹1 Lakh

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced auto-mode processing for advance claims up to ₹1 lakh, enabling 40% of claims to be settled automatically without manual intervention.