Rajkot: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rapped up the state government after serious lapses came to the fore in the Rajkot fire tragedy that killed at least 35 people and left three injured.

A day after taking suo-motu cognisance of the fire that swept through the TRP Game Zone, the high court noted that Rajkot game zone was set up on unauthorized premises. The court said that despite several directions many fire incidents have been reported in the state, highlighting the lack of regularisation of such facilities.

Coming down heavily on the state government, the court noted, “Now we don't trust the local system and state government.”

The state government was represented by two Additional Advocate Generals who appeared before the court.

The side representing the state govt submitted in court that rules for boating, rope-way were ready for amusement parks, to which the high court responded by saying that this rule was not followed in Rajkot.

AD Advocate General told the court that game zones cannot be opened without fire NOC.

Meanwhile, the court ordered a halt to the debris clearance process at the fire site as some bodies are still missing. The court also sought explanation from Rajkot Municipal Corporation for the lapses at the game zone.

A special bench comprising Justice Biren Vaishnav and Justice Devan Desai reserved verdict on the matter.

The court had on Sunday termed the incident a "man-made disaster".

Key Points:

The High Court noted that the Rajkot Game Zone was set up on unauthorized premises.

The High Court expressed its lack of faith in the state machinery stating, “Now we don't trust local system and state government.”

The High Court slammed Rajkot Municipal Corporation over its negligence in regulating the illegal entertainment facility that was running for 1.5 years.

Advocate Manisha Shah presented the details on behalf of the state government.

The High Court halted the debris clearance as some people are still missing

AD Advocate General submitted in court, "Game zone cannot be opened without fire NOC."

The High Court reserved the orders.