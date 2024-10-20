Published 23:49 IST, October 20th 2024
'Despicable Act Of Cowardice': Amit Shah After 7 Killed In Ganderbal Terror Attack
The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, they said.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ganderbal: A security personnel stands guard as security forces cordon off the area after a terrorist attack, in Ganderbal district | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
23:11 IST, October 20th 2024