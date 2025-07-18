Gandhinagar Hit And Run Case: Accused Vatsal Kariya Granted Bail

In the latest development to the Gandhinagar hit and run case, bail has been granted to accused Vatsal Kariya.

Vatsal's BMW car hit a two-wheeler in Gandhinagar on July 17, killing the motorist on the spot. The accident happened in Sargasan locality of the city on Thursday morning.

Locals, who rushed to the spot immediately after the accident, said that Vatsal was drunk during the time of the incident.

The deceased, who was riding the Activa scooter, hit by Vatsal's BMW car, has been identified as Mukulraj Mohanbhai Mishra and was aged 70.

An FIR was registered in the case and the accused was arrested following that.

Regarding the arrest, Police Inspector LD Odedara said, "An accident took place yesterday around 7 am and an FIR was filed. The complainant is Bharat Mohan Mishra and his father died after being hit by a BMW car. The accused Vatsal, a resident of Rajkot, was arrested yesterday...Further investigation is underway."