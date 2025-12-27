Gang Impersonates Telangana SOT Police, Demands ₹3 Crore from Man Running Betting Apps; Case Registered

Hyderabad, Telangana: A case has been registered after a group of individuals allegedly impersonating Special Operations Team (SOT) police officers threatened a man and demanded ₹3 crore, claiming he was running betting applications, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed at the Kukatpally police station, the victim, identified as Raju, alleged that five individuals, including one Narsimha Raju, arrived at his apartment and threatened him while falsely claiming to be personnel from the Madhapur SOT.

The accused allegedly demanded ₹3 crore, accusing him of operating illegal betting apps.

Confirming the development, a police official said, "Yesterday, we received a complaint from a person named Raju stating that five people, including Narsimha Raju, came to his apartment threatening him, saying 'you are running betting games', and demanded ₹3 crore, claiming they were from Madhapur SOT police. Upon verification, we found that they are civilians. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections."

The official further added that the complainant himself was found to be involved in running betting applications.

"The victim is also involved in running betting apps so action will be taken against him as well," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.