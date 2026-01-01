Gang Manufacturing Fake Engine Oil Under Branded Labels Busted in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, 2 Arrested

Eluru, Andhra Pradesh: A gang manufacturing counterfeit engine oil in Mudinepalli has been busted by local authorities.

According to police reports, the syndicate had been producing fake oil and defrauding vehicle owners for an extended period. Acting on a tip-off, officers inspected the residence of one of the accused, Suresh, where they discovered an illegal manufacturing setup operated by him and his accomplice, Narendra.

During the raid, police recovered several items used in the illicit operation, including chemicals used for processing, a fake cap-sealing machine and a weighing scale, various branded oil labels and empty tins.

Modus Operandi

The gang purchased used engine oil, recycled it, and filled it into branded containers to be sold as new, as per sources. To aid the filtration process, they reportedly used urea, a chemical primarily used in agriculture, to disguise the recycled product as original branded oil.

The two accused, Suresh and Narendra have been taken into custody. A further investigation is currently underway to determine the scale of the distribution network.

