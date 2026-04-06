Gang of Minors Steal Phones Worth Rs 18 lakh During IPL Match, AI-Backed Cops Crack Case

A well-organised theft racket involving minors came to light during a recent Indian Premier League match at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where mobile phones worth Rs 18 lakh were stolen from unsuspecting spectators. Police have identified 11 accused, including several minors, allegedly led by a Jharkhand-based handler who deployed children to carry out the thefts amid packed stands.

The gang reportedly operated with precision during high-energy moments of the match featuring Royal Challengers Bengaluru, targeting fans distracted by the on-field action. Investigators say the group moved through dense crowds, quickly lifting phones and passing them along a chain to avoid detection. The use of minors helped them blend into the crowd and evade suspicion.

Authorities recovered 21 stolen phones following swift coordination, exposing what appears to be a structured network with clearly assigned roles such as spotters, lifters, and carriers.

AI surveillance helps cops turn the tide

The breakthrough in the case was powered by advanced AI surveillance deployed inside the stadium. The system, ‘JARVIS’, developed by Staqu Technologies in collaboration with the Karnataka State Cricket Association, enabled police to track suspects in real time.

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Using reverse facial recognition, authorities uploaded images of suspects into the system and traced their movement across a network of over 500 CCTV cameras. This allowed officials to map behaviour patterns, identify suspicious activity, and alert ground teams for immediate interception.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Atul Rai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Staqu Technologies, said, “The power of this approach lies in its precision. A marathon can visually resemble a stampede, but the density and formation context tell a completely different story. JARVIS significantly reduces dependency on constant human vigilance, allowing staff to focus on control, response, and inmate management rather than screen monitoring, creating a safer space for the spectators.”

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